Markets JSE firms as investors focus on vaccine optimism and stimulus The JSE reached record highs last week, boosted by electoral wins by the US Democrats, offering the prospect of more aid BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested US president-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to detail plans for huge US economic aid.

The JSE reached record highs last week, boosted by electoral wins by the US Democrats offering the prospect of larger stimulus aid...