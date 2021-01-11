JSE firms as investors focus on vaccine optimism and stimulus
The JSE reached record highs last week, boosted by electoral wins by the US Democrats, offering the prospect of more aid
11 January 2021 - 11:15
The JSE was firmer on Monday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested US president-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to detail plans for huge US economic aid.
The JSE reached record highs last week, boosted by electoral wins by the US Democrats offering the prospect of larger stimulus aid...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now