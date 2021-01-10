Market data — January 10 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Era might turn out to be nothing more than a blip for future historians
The road to recovery for the stricken industry will be a long one as restrictions are prolonged
The government faces court challenges over vaccines procurement and stricter lockdown restrictions
Almost all of the settlement relates to charges over the German bank's dealings in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, China and Italy
Disappointing Black Friday points to shrinking retail sales in November
The broadcasting and telecoms regulator launched a probe after only three of five licensees launched services
Indonesian air safety standards under scrutiny again after jet carrying 62 people crashes off the Jakarta coast
Brazilian’s hat-trick helps Spurs to a comfortable victory over eighth-tier Marine
Steve Steinfeld talks us through the trends he expects to see shake up the food scene
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
