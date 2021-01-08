MARKET WRAP: JSE hits another record high with the rand also gaining on the day
The all share gained 0.76% and the top 40 0.72%, with banks, financials and industrials also rising
08 January 2021 - 19:07
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Friday, closing off the week at a record high as investors focused on the prospect of more stimulus under a Democrat-led US Senate and the likelihood that calm will prevail as Joe Biden takes over as US president.
The JSE all share gained for a fifth straight session, closing above 63,000 points for a second day, with the banking and financial indices doing much of the heavy lifting...
