Markets

Gold drifts but is still on track for second weekly gain

There is no catalyst to drive prices up in the short term, says analyst

08 January 2021 - 07:47 Sumita Layek
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Gold inched lower on Friday as the US dollar and treasury yields firmed, though hopes for additional stimulus in the world’s largest economy kept bullion on course for a second straight weekly gain.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,911.32/oz by 0246 GMT but was up 0.7% so far this week. US gold futures shed 0.1% to $1,912.30.

“In the short term, we just seem to lack a catalyst to drive prices higher,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda. The effect of fiscal stimulus hopes “has driven up inflation expectations, [but)] we’re starting to see nominal bond yields climb as well, which is reasonably significant for gold.”

The benchmark 10-year bond yield scaled a fresh high since March, holding above 1%, and helping the dollar rebound strongly to hit a near two-week peak. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest yielding gold.

Democrats’ control of the US Senate has fuelled hopes of large stimulus measures and has boosted inflation expectations, underpinning gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. But higher inflation expectations and bond yields have also bolstered Federal Reserve officials’ hopes that the central bank’s new monetary policy approach is taking hold.

Gold’s long-term trend remains pretty constructive with lower rates and negative real yields, but “if we start to see the Fed back away from its dovishness even just slightly that dynamic could change and start to wear on gold prices”, Rodda said.

Investors now await US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day to gauge the jobs market’s health.

Silver fell 0.2% to $27.05/oz. Platinum climbed 0.4% to $1,121.46, while palladium gained 0.2% to $2,424.45. 

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high as markets welcome a Democrat-controlled US Senate

The all share rose 1.92% and the top 40 1.98%, but the rand continues to weaken
Markets
15 hours ago

Surge of hope powers Nikkei to 30-year high

Investors set their sights on vaccines and hopes for an economic recovery
Markets
2 hours ago

Firmer US bond yields push gold price lower

But precious metal gets support as Democrats’ Senate win raises hopes of more US stimulus
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high as markets ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand remains above R15/$ while the ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Will bitcoin continue its upward trend in ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices at highest in 11 months as US ...
Markets
5.
Bonds drop but stocks rise while the dollar ...
Markets

Related Articles

Soaring global inflation not on the horizon yet

Opinion

Why global food prices are set to keep rising

World

US legislators reach deal on $900bn stimulus package

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.