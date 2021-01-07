Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high as markets welcome a Democrat-controlled US Senate The all share rose 1.92% and the top 40 1.98%, but the rand continues to weaken BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed at a record high on Thursday, along with world stocks as investors bet on the likelihood of more economic stimulus under a Democrat-controlled US Congress.

Democrats gained control of the Senate by winning two run-off elections in Georgia, completing a “blue wave”, with the party now set to lead the White House, the House and the Senate, which will allow US president-elect Joe Biden greater scope to implement his policies...