Oil jumps after Saudi Arabia says it will cut output more than expected

Crude at its highest level since February 2020 above $54 a barrel

06 January 2021 - 08:30 Aaron Sheldrick
Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers, while industry figures showed US crude stockpiles were down last week.

Brent crude rose as much as nearly 1% to $54.09 a barrel, the highest since February 26 2020. It was at $53.87 a barrel at 0536 GMT after jumping 4.9% on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures reached $50.24 a barrel, also the highest since February 26, before slipping to $50. The contract on Tuesday closed up 4.6%.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, agreed on Tuesday to make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1-million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, after a meeting with oil cartel Opec and other major producers that form the group known as Opec+.

The reductions agreed by Saudi Arabia were included in a deal to persuade other producers in the Opec+ group, such as Russia, to hold output steady.

With coronavirus infections spreading rapidly in many parts of the world, producers are trying to support prices as demand takes a hit from new lockdowns being put in place.

“Despite this bullish supply agreement, we believe Saudi’s decision likely reflects signs of weakening demand as lockdowns return,” Goldman Sachs said in a note, though the investment bank maintained its year end 2021 forecast for Brent of $65 a barrel.

Opec member Iran’s seizure of a South Korean tanker in the Gulf on Monday also continued to support prices. Tehran denied it was holding the ship and its crew hostage after seizing the tanker while pushing for Seoul to release $7bn of funds frozen under US sanctions.

Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7-million barrels in the week to January 1 to 491.3-million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Rand slides to three-week low on renewed lockdown concerns

Rand weakens above R15/$ ahead of NCCC meeting and speculation that UK’s new lockdown may spread to the rest of Europe
14 hours ago

Oil prices soften as Opec+ searches for agreement on output

Resurgence in Covid infections highlights need for production cuts
1 day ago

