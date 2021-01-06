Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand remains above R15/$ while the JSE gains The Georgia senate election dominated news on the day, with investors betting on more stimulus if Democrats take control of the US upper house BL PREMIUM

The rand remained weaker on Wednesday, trading above R15/$ for a second day as surging Covid-19 cases and deaths in SA remain a concern.

The rand broke above R15/$ for the first time in three-weeks on Tuesday amid worries and speculation of further lockdown restrictions as the country records record daily Covid-19 cases, while battling with a new variant of the virus. ..