MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand advance on positive vaccine news
The JSE closed within 400 points of the psychologically important 60,000 level and the top 40 rose 0.77%
30 December 2020 - 18:01
The JSE and the rand advanced as a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford became the second coronavirus shot to be approved in the UK, boosting investor sentiment that had waned in recent weeks due to surging infections worldwide.
The JSE closed within 400 points of the psychologically important 60,000 level while the rand regained positive momentum after the UK said it would begin administering the new vaccine as early as Monday. People that will get priority include those over 80, care-home residents and healthcare workers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now