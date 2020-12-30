Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand advance on positive vaccine news The JSE closed within 400 points of the psychologically important 60,000 level and the top 40 rose 0.77% BL PREMIUM

The JSE and the rand advanced as a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford became the second coronavirus shot to be approved in the UK, boosting investor sentiment that had waned in recent weeks due to surging infections worldwide.

The JSE closed within 400 points of the psychologically important 60,000 level while the rand regained positive momentum after the UK said it would begin administering the new vaccine as early as Monday. People that will get priority include those over 80, care-home residents and healthcare workers...