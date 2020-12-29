Markets

Shanghai aluminium falls to near six-week low

Decline follows broader sell-off of Chinese equities as investors book profits before year-end

29 December 2020 - 10:48 Mai Nguyen
Hanoi — Shanghai aluminium prices fell to a near six-week low on Tuesday, as traders took cues from a broader sell-off in Chinese markets ahead of the year-end.

The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 2.9% to 15,295 yuan ($2,341.01) a tonne, its lowest since November 18, before edging up to close at 15,365 yuan a tonne, still down 2.5%.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange declined 2.1% to $1,987 a tonne by 7.42am GMT.

“Most Chinese markets are down. Aluminium is probably the worst (of base metals). It has been trading in the $2,000-$2,100 range but is finally giving away,” said a Singapore-based commodity banker.

The decline follows a broader sell-off in Chinese equities as investors booked profits before the year-end after a stellar economic recovery hopes-led rally.

Shanghai Futures Exchange aluminium has gained 22.5% so far this year, the best performer in the base metals complex on the exchange, followed by zinc at 21.3%.

Shanghai Futures Exchange zinc dropped to a three-week low of 20,940 yuan a tonne, down as much as 3.5%, while London Metal Exchange zinc declined 1.9% to $2,790 a tonne.

However, losses across the board were limited as the US House of Representatives approved a plan for $2,000 Covid-19 relief cheques, up from a previous $600.

London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.7% to $7,842 a tonne and nickel rose 0.9% to $17,150 a tonne. Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel fell 0.7% to 126,790 yuan a tonne and lead declined 0.9% to 14,715 yuan a tonne.

Copper should outperform other base metals next year because of its widespread applications, while aluminium prices should also gain.

Reuters

Oil climbs on hopes US stimulus will lift fuel demand

Brent crude price moves up for the third time in four days
9 hours ago

Nudge for gold from lower dollar with more seen after US pandemic aid vote

Analysts say good news narratives will give the metal an even harder time
9 hours ago

Asian shares rise, Nikkei hits 30-year high

US stimulus package related to the coronavirus pandemic boosts risk appetite
10 hours ago

