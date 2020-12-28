Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls but rand steady ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa address The president is likely to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as infections surge BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell but the rand was little changed as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to address the country on Monday evening amid heightened speculation that SA will institute new restrictions to curb the spike in Covid-19 infections.

The rand was steady against the dollar while the JSE opened the week lower as the executive earlier discussed the outcome of an emergency meeting held by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on Sunday...