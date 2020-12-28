Markets

JSE all share falls as China tech probe hurts Naspers

Tencent, of which Naspers’s Prosus is the largest shareholder, has slumped amid a widening Chinese antitrust probe of the tech sector

28 December 2020 - 11:30 Lukas Strobl
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Frankfurt — SA’s main equities index declined, led by Naspers  and its Prosus unit after Hong Kong-listed Tencent Holdings slumped amid a widening Chinese antitrust probe of the tech sector. With a stake of about 31%, Prosus is Tencent’s largest shareholder.

The JSE all share fell 0.8% to 58,721 points at 10.25am in Johannesburg, with cyclical sectors, including oil, automotive, and travel and leisure, down the most. Without the decline in Naspers, which accounts for 17% of the all share, the benchmark would be up.

The country’s gauge remains up 2.8% for the year and Naspers remains up 24%. The rand was down 0.4%.

The session’s worst performers were power generator Montauk Holdings, down 8.2%, and miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum, down 6.5%. Infrastructure builder Raubex Group gained 3.5%.

Bloomberg

Virus jitters offset by US stimulus keep oil level

‘Very quiet’ market expected until the end of the year
Markets
7 hours ago

Gold jumps after Donald Trump signs pandemic aid bill

Metal could sustain above $1,900 an ounce but will need dollar to weaken further
Markets
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gold jumps after Donald Trump signs pandemic aid ...
Markets
2.
China stocks climb on upbeat industrial profit ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Will bitcoin continue its upward trend in ...
Markets
4.
Bitcoin on its longest winning run in over a year
Markets
5.
Rise in stocks and equity futures with dollar ...
Markets

Related Articles

Japan shares at near three-decade high after Donald Trump signs stimulus bill

Markets

Bitcoin on its longest winning run in over a year

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.