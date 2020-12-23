Markets

Oil drops on surprise US crude stocks and stimulus setback

Higher than expected oil inventory built and Trump's call for changes to stimulus bill sends crude prices lower

23 December 2020 - 06:55 Sonali Paul
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

Melbourne — Oil fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude oil stocks rose last week and US President Donald Trump rattled markets by threatening not to sign a long-awaited Covid-19 relief bill.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46c, or 1%, to $46.56 a barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 46c, or 0.9%, to $49.62.

Both contracts fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, in a second straight session of declines, with Brent just managing to settle above $50 ahead of the release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

API reported crude inventories rose by 2.7-million barrels in the week to December 18, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decline of 3.2-million barrels.

“Rubbing salt in the oil market wounds today, oil prices lurched lower after yet another inventory build that was very much bearish to consensus,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel, heating oil and jet fuel, rose by 1-million barrels, also a surprise against expectations for a drawdown of 904,000 barrels.

However, fuel stocks fell by 224,000 barrels, against expectations for a build of 1.2-million barrels.

Oil fell further after Trump threatened not to sign an $892bn coronavirus relief bill, saying he wants Congress to increase the amount in the stimulus cheques which legislators approved on Monday.

Covid-19 cases continued to surge in the US, with more than a million new cases in just six days, and Americans were warned again to avoid travelling for Christmas, further dampening fuel demand.

“If the US goes back anywhere near the edge of the Covid-19 lockdown abyss, it could be lights out for the oil rally for at least another 4-8 weeks, not to mention a big price wipeout,” Innes said.

Reuters 

Trump urges Congress to change Covid-19 relief bill

Outgoing US president wants ‘wasteful and unnecessary’ items removed and higher stimulus cheques for Americans
World
2 hours ago

Oil dips as virus variant threatens travel

Mutation stokes concerns of renewed restrictions and slower recovery in global energy demand
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices down almost 2% as new virus strain limits demand recovery

Brent crude was down 72c and US West Texas Intermediate crude 76c
Markets
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global markets slump on ...
Markets
2.
Wall Street’s speculative frenzy is even crazier ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks slip as new virus strain dampens ...
Markets
4.
Oil dips as virus variant threatens travel
Markets
5.
Gold climbs slightly higher on new virus strain ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil drops below $48 on alarm over virus mutation and lockdown risks

Markets

Winter freeze jolts north Asian energy prices

World / Asia

Oil at near nine-month high while indices stay flat

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.