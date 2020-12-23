Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps three-day decline and rand strengthens

Investors shrugged off US stimulus package concerns amid signs of possible Brexit deal

23 December 2020 - 18:34 Garth Theunissen
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE advanced for the first session in four and the rand strengthened as investors weighed the US pandemic relief package passed by Congress on Monday night possibly being scuppered with signs of progress in Brexit talks.

The rand traded near its strongest level since January and the all share advanced after outgoing US President Donald Trump demanded changes to the $900bn spending package, saying the direct payments to individuals should be increased from $600 to $2,000, while couples should be awarded $4,000.

Markets were initially edgy on concerns that Trump may refuse to sign the stimulus package into legislation but later shrugged off these concerns amid renewed hope of an imminent Brexit deal between the UK and the EU. 

The all share rose 0.6% to 58,987 points, and the top 40 0.6%. Index heavyweight Naspers, which accounts for about 21% of the top 40’s market value, edged up 0.2% to R3,047.24, while Nedbank climbed 5.5% to R131.85.

Fitch Ratings upgraded the national long-term ratings of SA’s five largest banks by assets to AA+ (zaf) from AA (zaf), saying their creditworthiness had improved.

In Europe, EU ambassadors in Brussels were told to be available to meet on Christmas Eve should Brexit negotiations result in a deal. The UK is set to exit the single market in eight days.

The rand traded at R14.57/$ at 5.15pm, R17.80/€ and R19.73/£. The dollar retreated against most of its developed nation counterparts.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 3,701 points in early New York trading. Gold rose 0.5% to $1,872/oz, while platinum added 1.2% to $1,014/oz. Brent crude rose 1.5% to $50.79 a barrel.

The R2030 government bond was little changed, with the yield steady at 8.75%. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

theunisseng@businesslive.co.za

US fears government shutdown after Trump demand for changes to funding bill

President wants $600 stimulus cheque to every American raised to $2000
World
4 hours ago

World stocks up on Brexit hopes and Trump intervention on stimulus package

European stocks rose 0.35% and the MSCI world stock index is eyeing gains of more than 12% for 2020
Markets
10 hours ago

The UK’s nightmare before Brexit creates trade and food crises amid new virus reality

Panic shopping, backed up trucks carrying perishable foods, a rampant new strain of the coronavirus — the UK is under siege
World
2 days ago

Carry trades deliver best forex returns since 2012

Investors who used dollars to buy SA rand reap 15% windfall in three months
Markets
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses to third day in a ...
Markets
2.
Oil drops on surprise US crude stocks and ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global markets slump on ...
Markets
4.
Gold gains as dollar weakens
Markets
5.
Wall Street’s speculative frenzy is even crazier ...
Markets

Related Articles

World stocks up on Brexit hopes and Trump intervention on stimulus package

Markets

Trump urges Congress to change Covid-19 relief bill

World / Americas

Markets edgy after Trump threat over stimulus

Markets

Oil steady despite new virus worries and US stimulus concern

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.