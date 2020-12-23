Markets

Gold gains as dollar weakens

23 December 2020 - 07:36 Nakul Iyer
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday as weakness in the dollar offset worries about a US stimulus deal after President Donald Trump threatened not to sign the pandemic relief bill.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,865.01/oz, while US gold futures were steady at $1,869.80.

The US dollar edged down 0.1% against a basket of currencies, increasing gold’s appeal among holders of other units.

Since the market has priced in a lot of pandemic-related uncertainty and the US fiscal stimulus deal, gold is likely to  tread water in the coming weeks and any potential upside will come from new unknown uncertainties, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

“The next move for fund managers is probably to de-risk. I think we’ll see greater flows towards gold exchange traded funds as they take some risk off the table,” Langford said.

Raising concerns over a global economic recovery, a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain found in Britain has forced several countries around the world to shut their borders to the UK and drugmakers to scramble to test their Covid-19 vaccines against it.

Gold has climbed 22.9% so far this year on the back of large stimulus measures to aid pandemic-ravaged economies, as it is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result from such stimulus and benefits from low-interest rates that reduce its opportunity cost.

Gold will recover its historical relationship with real yields, and real yields are likely to continue to fall so there is no reason to think gold cannot make another push for $2,000 next year if this trend prevails, said IG market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Silver rose 0.8% to $25.31/oz. Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,002.86 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,318.23.

Reuters

Gold climbs slightly higher on new virus strain fears

Spot gold rises 0.4% to $1,882.94/oz after slipping as much as 1.3% in the previous session
Markets
1 day ago

Oil drops on surprise US crude stocks and stimulus setback

Higher than expected oil inventory built and Trump's call for changes to stimulus bill sends crude prices lower
Markets
1 hour ago

Hang Seng looks to overhaul Hong Kong stock benchmark

The five proposals, for which feedback is being solicited, would, among other things, dilute the  influence of index’s largest companies
Markets
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global markets slump on ...
Markets
2.
Wall Street’s speculative frenzy is even crazier ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks slip as new virus strain dampens ...
Markets
4.
Oil dips as virus variant threatens travel
Markets
5.
Gold climbs slightly higher on new virus strain ...
Markets

Related Articles

Trump urges Congress to change Covid-19 relief bill

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.