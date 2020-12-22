Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses to third day in a row The rand also weakened as concerns about a new coronavirus strain hurt investor sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell for a third straight session and the rand weakened as concerns about a new coronavirus strain curbed investor optimism stemming from a US relief bill aimed at helping the world’s biggest economy recover from the pandemic.

The rand extended a retreat from an almost one-year high against the dollar reached at the end of last week, while the JSE fell as emerging-market equities headed for their longest losing streak since October...