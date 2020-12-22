Markets

Hang Seng looks to overhaul Hong Kong stock benchmark

The five proposals, for which feedback is being solicited, would, among other things, dilute the influence of index’s largest companies

22 December 2020 - 12:05 Sofia Horta e Costa
The Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG.
The Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG.

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Indexes is considering wide-ranging changes to Hong Kong’s stock benchmark that would dilute the influence of its largest companies.

The five proposals include maintaining “a certain number of constituents classified as Hong Kong companies”, according to a 16-page consultation paper released on Tuesday.

Hang Seng is also considering increasing the number of companies to between 65 and 80, as well as capping weightings at 8% and fast-tracking new listings. The index currently has 52 members with weights limited to 10%.

The sweeping proposal comes amid significant changes within the city’s stock market, as a wave of Chinese mega-caps choose the financial hub as a preferred venue to sell shares. Hong Kong’s benchmark index is near its lowest level compared to the MSCI world index in 17 years, and the gauge’s abundance of old-economy financial stocks has made it look outdated in an age when China’s tech giants have increasing sway.

Launched in 1969, the Hang Seng started out with 33 constituents, rising to 38 in 2007 when it began to include H-share firms. In 2012, it expanded to 50 with the index covering roughly 60% of the aggregate market capitalisation at the time, a number unchanged until 2020.

The proportion of mainland companies increased to 79% of the index in 2020 from 41.6% in 2005, according to Hang Seng’s consultation paper.

Hang Seng is soliciting feedback to the proposals up to January 24. The changes would affect tens of billions of dollars in pension fund assets and exchange-traded funds that track the index.

Bloomberg

Asian stocks slip as new virus strain dampens recovery hopes

Escalation of new Covid-19 restrictions widens market losses
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold climbs slightly higher on new virus strain fears

Spot gold rises 0.4% to $1,882.94/oz after slipping as much as 1.3% in the previous session
Markets
4 hours ago

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is charged under new Hong Kong law

The charge of suspicion of colluding with foreign forces is considered trumped up by many as China clamps down on any dissent in Hong Kong
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global markets slump on ...
Markets
2.
Wall Street’s speculative frenzy is even crazier ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks slip as new virus strain dampens ...
Markets
4.
Oil dips as virus variant threatens travel
Markets
5.
Gold climbs slightly higher on new virus strain ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil dips as virus variant threatens travel

Markets

US adding dozens of Chinese firms to blacklist, including chipmaker SMIC

World

Hong Kong’s new security unit makes arrests over university protest

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.