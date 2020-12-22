Markets

Gold climbs slightly higher on new virus strain fears

Spot gold rises 0.4% to $1,882.94/oz after slipping as much as 1.3% in the previous session

22 December 2020 - 07:56 Nakul Iyer
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold prices gained on Tuesday as approval by US Congress of a $900bn coronavirus aid package boosted the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge, while a new coronavirus strain in the UK   lent further support.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,882.94/oz early on Tuesday, after slipping as much as 1.3% in the previous session as the new coronavirus strain rattled markets and investors opted for the dollar. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,888.90/oz.

“Heightened inflation expectations due to the US fiscal stimulus package have seen gold pick up as an inflation hedge,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

The US Congress approved a nearly $900bn coronavirus aid and federal spending bill that  averted a government shutdown.

The dollar held firm and Asian shares inched lower as the new coronavirus strain in the UK prompted a lockdown affecting more than 16-million Britons and caused several countries around the world to shut their borders to Britain and SA.

Uncertainties relating to the global economic outlook such as the current Covid-19 strain are likely to support gold going forward, Lee said, adding the metal could climb above $2,000 by the second quarter of 2021.

On the technical front, gold may drop to $1,862/oz again, as a bounce from $1,764.46 may have completed, according to analyst Wang Tao. Silver rose 1.1% to $26.45/oz. Platinum fell 0.4% to $1,005.10 and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,318.13.

Reuters 

Asian stocks slip as new virus strain dampens recovery hopes

Escalation of new Covid-19 restrictions widens market losses
Markets
1 hour ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global markets slump on renewed virus concerns

The all share fell as much as 2.8%, its biggest intraday decline since October 28, with the top 40 dropping 1.7%
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil prices plummet as new virus strain cuts fuel demand

Brent crude was down 3.9% and US West Texas Intermediate 4%
Markets
20 hours ago

World markets volatile as new virus strain rattles investors

European shares fell 2% and Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ rose above 25% for the first time since December 11
Markets
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global markets slump on ...
Markets
2.
Wall Street’s speculative frenzy is even crazier ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices plummet as new virus strain cuts fuel ...
Markets
4.
Oil drops below $48 on alarm over virus mutation ...
Markets
5.
Pound slides and European stocks slump on virus ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil drops below $48 on alarm over virus mutation and lockdown risks

Markets

Germany and Switzerland join states banning flights from SA over new virus ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.