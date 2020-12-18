MARKET WRAP: Rand hits best level since January on positive global momentum
The JSE all share, however, fell 1.25% and the top 40 1.43%
18 December 2020 - 19:19
The rand, which has now gained more than 25% since hitting a record low of R19.34/$ in early April, capped five straight days of gains as the positive mood in global markets gave emerging-market currencies a boost.
The rand reached its best level since January on Friday as optimism spread over the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines globally...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now