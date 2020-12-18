Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand hits best level since January on positive global momentum The JSE all share, however, fell 1.25% and the top 40 1.43% BL PREMIUM

The rand, which has now gained more than 25% since hitting a record low of R19.34/$ in early April, capped five straight days of gains as the positive mood in global markets gave emerging-market currencies a boost.

The rand reached its best level since January on Friday as optimism spread over the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines globally...