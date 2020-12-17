MARKET WRAP: JSE leaps to best level since January 2018 on firmer global markets
The all share closed 1.79% firmer and the top 40 rose 1.87%
17 December 2020 - 18:40
The JSE raced past the 60,000-point level for the first time in nearly three years on Thursday as global markets firmed on progress in fiscal stimulus talks in the US.
The JSE all share closed 1.79% firmer at 60,544.30 points, its best level since January 2018, and the top 40 rose 1.87%. The gold mining index rose 5.54%, platinum miners 4.79%, resources 3.03% and industrials 1.27%...
