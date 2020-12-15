Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day
15 December 2020 - 08:05
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day
“I’m going to go with British American Tobacco, I still think it’s a hard currency investment, with very good dividend yields and they’re showing top-line growth.”
