WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day

15 December 2020 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MILINZ
Picture: 123RF/MILINZ

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day

“I’m going to go with British American Tobacco, I still think it’s a hard currency investment, with very good dividend yields and they’re showing top-line growth.”

Too soon to celebrate SA’s economic rebound

Strong third-quarter growth is encouraging but no-one is cracking open the champagne
Business
2 days ago

Lockdown cigarette ban was ‘not necessary’ and unconstitutional, says WC high court

The court ruled that each party should pay their own costs because the ban had already been lifted
National
3 days ago

BAT says Covid-19 hit has been less than feared

The tobacco giant has increased its revenue forecast for its year, with SA's tobacco ban being lifted earlier than expected
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and FirstRand

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 days ago

Investors surprised by rally in domestic stocks, says Bank of America

Research shows clients now regret not scooping up more local shares
Companies
6 days ago

