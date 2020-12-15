MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as vaccine rollouts are weighed against tighter lockdown restrictions
The president has announced tighter lockdown restrictions, including a longer curfew and reduced hours for the sale of alcohol
15 December 2020 - 18:10
The JSE closed fractionally weaker on Tuesday as investors weighed positive vaccine news against the latest lockdown restrictions and delayed economic recovery.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tighter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including the imposition of a longer curfew and reduced hours for the sale of alcohol, while also closing of some of the country’s beaches. This comes after four provinces were identified as hotspots in SA’s second wave of infections...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now