MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as vaccine rollouts are weighed against tighter lockdown restrictions The president has announced tighter lockdown restrictions, including a longer curfew and reduced hours for the sale of alcohol

The JSE closed fractionally weaker on Tuesday as investors weighed positive vaccine news against the latest lockdown restrictions and delayed economic recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tighter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including the imposition of a longer curfew and reduced hours for the sale of alcohol, while also closing of some of the country’s beaches. This comes after four provinces were identified as hotspots in SA’s second wave of infections...