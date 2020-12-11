WATCH: Stock picks — Distell and Ninety One

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Distell​ as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Ninety One.

Kunze said: “I’m going for Distell, I liked it before the lockdown, it was actually one of my preferred picks of the start of the year. I think as the economy opens up it will recover.”

Marx said: “I’m going for Ninety One, the main reason I’m doing this is just that I’ve been seeing a lot of interesting stuff going around on Sens in terms of what Coronation, which is also an asset manager, is buying. At the moment they’re buying Ninety One, Quilter and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.”