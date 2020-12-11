Markets Stalled progress in Brexit and US stimulus talks takes toll on JSE Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the UK was ready to leave the EU without a deal BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested the lack of progress in US stimulus deal talks and Brexit negotiations.

Lack of progress in US stimulus talks is weighing on investor sentiment as prospects for the deal to be reached soon seemed unlikely after Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas...