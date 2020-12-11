MARKET WRAP: Rand slips on US stimulus and Brexit concerns as JSE gains
The all share gained 0.22% and the top 40 0.23%, with banks, financials and industrials all up on the day
11 December 2020 - 18:21
The JSE gained despite a fall in most global bourses on Friday as investors weigh the prospects of positive vaccine news against a lack of progress in US stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations.
Despite optimism in markets earlier in the week, Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas...
