Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand slips on US stimulus and Brexit concerns as JSE gains The all share gained 0.22% and the top 40 0.23%, with banks, financials and industrials all up on the day

The JSE gained despite a fall in most global bourses on Friday as investors weigh the prospects of positive vaccine news against a lack of progress in US stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations.

Despite optimism in markets earlier in the week, Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas...