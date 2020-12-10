Markets

WATCH: Are tech stocks losing their appeal?​

Oanda’s Ed Moya talks to Business Day TV about how tech stocks performed over the past year

10 December 2020 - 08:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT

Covid-19 has crushed many stocks over the past year, but it also lit a fire under tech shares, which benefited from social distancing measures and the growing usage of online services.

Now, with vaccine rollouts taking place and an improvement in the overall economic outlook, the sustainability of the rally is being questioned.

Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Ed Moya from Oanda.

