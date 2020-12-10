News Leader
WATCH: Are tech stocks losing their appeal?
10 December 2020 - 08:42
Covid-19 has crushed many stocks over the past year, but it also lit a fire under tech shares, which benefited from social distancing measures and the growing usage of online services.
Now, with vaccine rollouts taking place and an improvement in the overall economic outlook, the sustainability of the rally is being questioned.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Ed Moya from Oanda.
