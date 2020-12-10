Markets

Oil climbs as US prepares to roll out Covid-19 vaccine

Inoculations could start as soon as this weekend, while Canada has also approved the Pfizer/BioNTech shot

10 December 2020 - 08:49 Sonali Paul
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

Melbourne — Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the imminent approval of a vaccine in the US, which could spur a rebound in fuel demand, despite a large build in US crude stocks last week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 23 US cents, or 0.5%, to $45.75 a barrel at 2am GMT, while Brent crude futures climbed 21c, or 0.4%, to $49.07 a barrel. Prices were little changed overnight.

“Optimism over the vaccine prevails and continues to limit any serious downside action,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

Vaccinations could start as soon as this weekend in the US, with a panel of advisers to meet on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend to the Food and Drug Administration emergency-use authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Canada approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday and said inoculations would start next week.

Oil prices were also supported by some nervousness after two wells at a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze in what the government called a “terrorist attack”, though production was not affected.

“While the wells were small, it has raised concerns of further disruptions,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Analysts were surprised that the market had shrugged off an unexpectedly large build in US crude stocks in government data released on Wednesday, largely due to a plunge in US crude exports to their lowest since 2018.

Crude inventories rose by 15.2-million barrels in the week to December 4, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4-million-barrel drop.

Reuters

Gold treads water as US stimulus talks drag on

Legislators in Washington are still thrashing out a new coronavirus relief package
1 hour ago

Asian shares slip away from record high

Stalled US stimulus talks and a sell-off in tech stocks weigh on sentiment, while last-ditch Brexit negotiations have sterling traders in tenterhooks
1 hour ago

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday

A lack of progress in Brexit talks and US stimulus negotiations is sapping energy from global investment markets
3 hours ago

