Markets

Market data — December 10 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

10 December 2020 - 23:06
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms to best levels in 10 ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand steady below R15/$ as global ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — SA government bonds and ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Rhodium
Markets
5.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.