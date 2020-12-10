Markets

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday

10 December 2020 - 07:10 Karl Gernetzky
The JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Thursday morning, with investors awaiting direction from Brexit negotiations and US stimulus talks, neither of which have yet seen a breakthrough.

In the US, legislators from both sides are still pushing to add stimulus payments to individuals, as part of the deal, said National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril in a note.

“Hence, the fiscal stimulus debate still has plenty to go. An optimistic outcome would be that something is agreed next week, while the prospect of no stimulus this year remains a high probability,” Catril said.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly indicated that Europe’s largest economy will accept a no-deal Brexit if the UK doesn’t given ground in talks, while she has also called for tighter Covid-19 restrictions amid a rising death toll.

In morning trade, the Hang Seng was down 0.52% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.44%, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.24%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had fallen 1.11%.

Gold was flat at $1,841/oz, while platinum was also little changed at $1001,50. Brent crude was 0.18% higher at $49.10 a barrel.

The rand was a little firmer at R14.925/$.

Locally, mining and manufacturing data for October is due later and should give further insight into the health of SA’s economy in the fourth quarter.

Technology group Jasco Electronics is due to release its results for the year to end-June later, having warned its headline loss has widened, estimating in a recent trading update Covid-19 cost it R163m in lost revenue.

