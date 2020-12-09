WATCH: Stock picks — Constellation Software and Flutter Entertainment

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Constellation Software as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Flutter Entertainment.

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going to go for a stock called Constellation Software, this is a company that’s listed on the Canadian exchange and I think what’s important to understand about this business is about 80% of its revenue is derived out of the US and Europe.”

Verster said: “I’m going for a gambling stock called Flutter Entertainment. It’s listed in London and it used to be two European-based businesses called Paddy Power and Betfair, and then later they also took over Stars in Canada. They have exposure also to the Australian betting and gambling market.”