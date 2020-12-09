Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Vukile Property Fund

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

09 December 2020 - 08:50 Business Day TV
East Rand Mall: Vukile’s largest SA asset. Picture: Supplied
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Vukile Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock is property, especially the likes of Vukile. Yes, they have a negative return of equity of 2%, their dividend yield is at 6%, forward PE [price-earnings ratio] stands at 7%, but if you look at their portfolio and where they’re positioned and it’s not surprising that their collection rate is standing at almost 95%.”

