WATCH: Stock pick — Vukile Property Fund

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Vukile Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock is property, especially the likes of Vukile. Yes, they have a negative return of equity of 2%, their dividend yield is at 6%, forward PE [price-earnings ratio] stands at 7%, but if you look at their portfolio and where they’re positioned and it’s not surprising that their collection rate is standing at almost 95%.”