Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Vukile Property Fund
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
09 December 2020 - 08:50
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Vukile Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock is property, especially the likes of Vukile. Yes, they have a negative return of equity of 2%, their dividend yield is at 6%, forward PE [price-earnings ratio] stands at 7%, but if you look at their portfolio and where they’re positioned and it’s not surprising that their collection rate is standing at almost 95%.”
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.