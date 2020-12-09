Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand steady below R15/$ as global markets firm The JSE all share gained 0.24% and the top 40 0.16%, with banks and financials both gaining BL PREMIUM

The rand extended its gains on Wednesday, with the JSE tracking firmer global markets as investors focused on the progress on new US fiscal stimulus and positive news about Covid-19 vaccines.

The rand, which broke below the R15/$ level for the first time in more than 10 months on Tuesday, after SA’s third-quarter GDP numbers beat expectations, firmed against major currencies, reaching an intraday best of R14.8731/$, according to Infront data...