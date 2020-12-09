MARKET WRAP: Rand steady below R15/$ as global markets firm
The JSE all share gained 0.24% and the top 40 0.16%, with banks and financials both gaining
09 December 2020 - 18:28
The rand extended its gains on Wednesday, with the JSE tracking firmer global markets as investors focused on the progress on new US fiscal stimulus and positive news about Covid-19 vaccines.
The rand, which broke below the R15/$ level for the first time in more than 10 months on Tuesday, after SA’s third-quarter GDP numbers beat expectations, firmed against major currencies, reaching an intraday best of R14.8731/$, according to Infront data...
