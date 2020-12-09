Markets JSE firmer as investors welcome positive vaccine news Continued efforts in the US to agree on another much-needed stimulus package also lightened sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, tracking mostly positive global markets as investors welcomed positive news on the vaccine front and efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.

Positive news on Covid-19 vaccines helped lift investor spirits after world stocks retreated from record highs as rising virus Covid-19 cases and lockdown restrictions implemented in some parts of the world weighed on sentiment...