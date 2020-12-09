Markets

Gold slips as equities benefit from vaccine hope

But promise of more US stimulus keeps bullion close to two-week highs hit in the previous session

09 December 2020 - 07:59 Nakul Iyer
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Wednesday as encouraging vaccine developments pushed investors towards riskier equities, though the hope for more US stimulus kept bullion near two-week highs hit in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,865.46/oz by 3.09am GMT, after hitting its highest since November 23 at $1875.07 on Tuesday, while US gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,870.20.

“Gold still has some firepower from all the stimulus, [though] the vaccines are being rolled out ... [stimulus] will provide gold with a lot of tailwind going into the year-end,” said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir.

The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed a package worth $916bn, including liability protections and state and local government aid, which leading Democrat and Republican legislators deemed as progress in the ongoing stimulus talks. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that might result from the unprecedented stimulus pumped into the economy this year.

Buoying Asian shares to record highs, Johnson & Johnson said it could obtain late-stage trial results of a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine it is developing earlier than expected. Pfizer cleared the next hurdle in the race for its emergency vaccine approval in the US after a regulator released documents that raised no new issues about its safety or efficacy.

Stimulus measures will be key as it will weaken the dollar and generate more liquidity that will move into gold, said Michael Langford, executive director at corporate advisory and consultancy firm AirGuide.

Markets are hoping a stimulus will come through by next week and gold could move towards $1,900 by the end of the year, he said.

Silver slipped 0.7% to $24.38/oz, while platinum rose 0.6% to $1,028.17 and palladium was up 0.1% to $2,311.87.

JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Wednesday, as rand holds under R15/$

The prospect of further US stimulus supports global markets, while locally the rand has benefited from upbeat SA GDP data
Market data — December 8 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms to best levels in 10 months on better than expected GDP figures

The all share lost 0.62% and the top 40 0.70%, tracking weaker global markets
