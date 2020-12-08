Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and FirstRand

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV

08 December 2020 - 10:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments chose FirstRand.

Crail said: “I would be tempted with British American Tobacco, I suppose it fits into a that rand-hedge theme that I was discussing a little bit earlier. And it really comes down to the stock just being unloved in the market.”

Nxumalo said: “I’m going with FirstRand ... we think that if [banks] are going harvest data and do it well, they’re going to do exceptionally well.”

