Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and FirstRand
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
08 December 2020 - 10:42
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments chose FirstRand.
Crail said: “I would be tempted with British American Tobacco, I suppose it fits into a that rand-hedge theme that I was discussing a little bit earlier. And it really comes down to the stock just being unloved in the market.”
Nxumalo said: “I’m going with FirstRand ... we think that if [banks] are going harvest data and do it well, they’re going to do exceptionally well.”
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.