Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Covid-19 share shootout Christmas stocking edition
Michael Avery talks to a panel about share options for 2021
08 December 2020 - 14:31
In this concluding share shootout for 2020, the year of the pandemic, Michael Avery gets nine Christmas stocking fillers from Caroline Cremen, CFA portfolio manager at Adviceworx; Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers; and Henry Biddlecombe, portfolio manager at Anchor Capital.
