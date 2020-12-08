Markets

WATCH: Covid-19 share shootout Christmas stocking edition

Michael Avery talks to a panel about share options for 2021

08 December 2020 - 14:31 Business Day TV
In this concluding share shootout for 2020, the year of the pandemic, Michael Avery gets nine Christmas stocking fillers from Caroline Cremen, CFA portfolio manager at Adviceworx; Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers; and Henry Biddlecombe, portfolio manager at Anchor Capital.

