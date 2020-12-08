Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firms to best levels in 10 months on better than expected GDP figures The all share lost 0.62% and the top 40 0.70%, tracking weaker global markets BL PREMIUM

The rand firmed to its best levels in more than 10 months as investors digested better than expected local GDP figures, while concerns about spikes in Covid-19 cases and uncertainty around a US stimulus package weighed on global sentiment.

The local currency broke below R15/$ on the day for the first time since February 21. At 5.16pm, the rand had strengthened 0.98% to R14.9979/$, 0.93% to R18.1729/€ and 1.18% to R19.9876/£. The euro was little changed at $1.2115. The rand is down 13.62% so far in 2020...