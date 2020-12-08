Markets JSE slips ahead of SA third-quarter GDP figures The consensus is for a 52.6% quarter-on-quarter rise, after a 51% plunge in the second BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track to end a five-day winning streak on Tuesday, as investors’ focus turned to local GDP numbers, while rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world weigh on sentiment.

Stats SA will release GDP numbers for the third quarter later on Tuesday, which are expected to show a sharp recovery from the second quarter, which was the country’s worst on record...