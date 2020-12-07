Market data — December 7 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Due to a disconnect between visions of investment and the reality, the sector teeters on the brink of catastrophe
SAA Pilots Association chair says the offer will not be accepted
In a swipe at corruption-accused Ace Magashule, the president is emphatic that ANC unity does not mean accommodating and condoning corruption
Ride-hailing company sells Advanced Technologies Group at a marked-down price and may invest $400m in Aurora
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by PayU SA CEO Karen Nadasen to discuss how South Africans have embraced online shopping
The executive director of Just Share has been at the forefront of pressuring companies over climate change
President-elected formally names Anthony Fauci as chief medical adviser on the coronavirus
Shuaib Manjra says locking down Covid-19 is a mammoth task, and humans are fallible
Ritz-Carlton will launch its first luxury superyachts in 2021, promising an intimate and exclusive experience of life on the ocean
