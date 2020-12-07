Markets JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets on Monday Surging Covid-19 numbers in the US and poor jobs data from that country has hit sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces mixed, but mostly weaker Asian markets on Monday morning, with concerns over Covid-19 contending with US stimulus hopes.

The US state of California has reintroduced lockdown measures as a second wave grips the country, which has reported record case numbers and hospitalisations...