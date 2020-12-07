Markets JSE muted as US rising Covid-19 cases badly affect sentiment Rising virus cases in the world’s largest economy have been prompting officials to tighten lockdowns in parts of the US BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Monday, with its global peers mixed as investors mull over a US stimulus package as rising Covid-19 cases there continues to threaten sentiment.

Investors welcomed progress from the US towards a $908bn Covid-19 relief package. Meanwhile, rising virus cases in the world's largest economy have been prompting officials to tighten lockdowns in parts of the country, prompting fears of delayed economic recovery...