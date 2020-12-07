JSE muted as US rising Covid-19 cases badly affect sentiment
Rising virus cases in the world’s largest economy have been prompting officials to tighten lockdowns in parts of the US
07 December 2020 - 10:48
The JSE was little changed on Monday, with its global peers mixed as investors mull over a US stimulus package as rising Covid-19 cases there continues to threaten sentiment.
Investors welcomed progress from the US towards a $908bn Covid-19 relief package. Meanwhile, rising virus cases in the world's largest economy have been prompting officials to tighten lockdowns in parts of the country, prompting fears of delayed economic recovery...
