Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

04 December 2020 - 09:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.

“Looking abroad at the moment, we like Medtronic, they’ve had quite a volatile year due to Covid. They do pacemakers and a lot of hip joints replacement, parts for the body and so on, so very hi-tech medical equipment. We like it at the moment as we think that as Covid settles down you’ll see elective surgery start to kick up, though they’ve had a bit of a kicker as well with ventilators as they also supply ventilators.”

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Ventilator demand breathes life into Medtronic’s quarterly profit

World's largest medical device maker teamed up Tesla and has increased production of ventilators from 200 units a week to more than 1,000
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 month ago

General equity funds and games

There were real returns for the JSE in 2019 after 2018’s losses, yet no less than R13.5bn was withdrawn from the general equity unit trust sector ...
Companies
8 months ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains on prospects of vaccine ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises as Opec and Russia to lift output
Markets
4.
WATCH: End-of-year edition of Share Shootout
Markets
5.
Asian shares hit record high on US stimulus hopes
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.