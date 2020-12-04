WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.

“Looking abroad at the moment, we like Medtronic, they’ve had quite a volatile year due to Covid. They do pacemakers and a lot of hip joints replacement, parts for the body and so on, so very hi-tech medical equipment. We like it at the moment as we think that as Covid settles down you’ll see elective surgery start to kick up, though they’ve had a bit of a kicker as well with ventilators as they also supply ventilators.”