Markets

JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets on Friday

In early morning trade Asian markets were under a little pressure, including due to Pfizer announcing it may not meet its 2020 vaccine commitments

04 December 2020 - 07:08 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, amid some downbeat Covid-19 vaccine news, while local stocks will also need to react to news of further restrictions in SA’s pandemic hotspots.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late on Thursday that the government will be implementing tighter curfew restrictions in parts of the Eastern Cape, while the national state of disaster has been extended to January 15.

Internationally, stock gains faded on Thursday after reports that Pfizer expects to ship half the Covid-19 vaccines it originally planned for 2020 due to supply-chain problems, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

It was, however, likely not a surprise to many “that there are not enough subarctic temperature shipping containers instantly available to make good on their 2020 delivery channel commitment,” Innes said.

Overall, sentiment remains supported by factors including the ongoing stimulus talks in the US, he said.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.36% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.35%, while the Hang Seng had lost 0.16%.

Chinese internet giant Tencent, of which Naspers is the largest single shareholder, had gained 0.42%.

Gold was flat at $1,842.30/oz while platinum had risen 1.25% to $1,041.33/oz. Brent crude has risen 1.66% to $49.63 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R15.15/$.

Electronics group Ellies is scheduled to release its results for the six months to end-October later, saying in a trading update it had returned to profit in the period, partially due to hiving off its logistics functions to a third-party provider. The group’s share rose 57% on Thursday, though it is somewhat volatile, with Ellies having a market capitalisation of R68m.

US employment data later will also be closely watched, as it is an important indicator of the health of the world’s largest economy, as well as future US Federal Reserve policy.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil slips as Opec allies wrangle over extending output cuts

Producers are struggling to agree on the need for measures as a Covid-19 vaccine becomes a reality
Markets
1 day ago

Gold rises as dollar sags on vaccine rollout hopes

Optimism over a US stimulus deal has also favoured riskier assets
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock pick — dollar

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains on prospects of vaccine ...
Markets
2.
Oil slips as Opec allies wrangle over extending ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: End-of-year edition of Share Shootout
Markets
4.
WATCH: Why growth stocks have fallen out of favour
Markets
5.
Market data — December 3 2020
Markets

Related Articles

There’s nothing passive about ETFs: 20 years of phenomenal growth in SA

Money & Investing

Global stocks reach record highs on UK vaccine promise

Markets

Oil prices fall as Opec+ leaders butt heads over production cuts

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.