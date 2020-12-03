Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains on prospects of vaccine rollouts The all share gained 1.14% and the top 40 1.29%, with the gold mining index losing 2.95% on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE extended its gains on Thursday, as prospects that the UK will start rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine next week fueled hopes for global economic recovery.

Resources gained the most on the day, with Sasol gaining the most in more than a week, rising 5.87% to R129.58. Impala Platinum gained 3.82% to R176.71, Northam Platinum 2.72% to R192.50 and Anglo American Platinum 0.55% to R1,235.09...