MARKET WRAP: JSE gains on prospects of vaccine rollouts
The all share gained 1.14% and the top 40 1.29%, with the gold mining index losing 2.95% on the day
03 December 2020 - 18:44
The JSE extended its gains on Thursday, as prospects that the UK will start rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine next week fueled hopes for global economic recovery.
Resources gained the most on the day, with Sasol gaining the most in more than a week, rising 5.87% to R129.58. Impala Platinum gained 3.82% to R176.71, Northam Platinum 2.72% to R192.50 and Anglo American Platinum 0.55% to R1,235.09...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now