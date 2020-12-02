MARKET WRAP: JSE rises as UK authorises Covid-19 vaccine
The all share gained 1.34% and the top 40 1.36% with platinum miners rising 5.38%
02 December 2020 - 18:16
The JSE extended its gains on Wednesday as news that the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in the UK from next week boosted sentiment, marking another step in the global battle against the pandemic.
The vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, received an emergency use authorisation...
