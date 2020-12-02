Markets JSE gains as UK authorises Covid-19 vaccine The UK has become the first country in the world to authorise the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, making it available from next week BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday as Covid-19 vaccine optimism and positive economic data lifted sentiment, with investors more confident about economic recovery.

The UK has become the first country in the world to authorise the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, making it available from next week. ..