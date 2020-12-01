Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Ninety One
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
01 December 2020 - 07:50
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Ninety One as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go for a Ninety One, it’s a really well diversified business, 60% of earnings come from offshore, the other 40% from SA. I think more importantly ... if you divide its market capital asset under management, which is a broad measure for these type of companies, it’s trading at 1.2%-1.3%, whereas most European peers are taking between 1.9% and 2%.”
