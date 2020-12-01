Markets JSE lifts amid strong Chinese data A gauge of manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy was at a 10-year high in November, boosting emerging-market sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE was higher on Tuesday morning, with most major indices positive, after emerging-market sentiment was given a boost by upbeat Chinese data.

A private gauge of manufacturing activity in China was at a 10-year high in November, data showed on Tuesday, which follows the official purchasing managers’ index for the sector on Monday, which had also beaten expectations...