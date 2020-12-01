JSE lifts amid strong Chinese data
A gauge of manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy was at a 10-year high in November, boosting emerging-market sentiment
01 December 2020 - 11:02
The JSE was higher on Tuesday morning, with most major indices positive, after emerging-market sentiment was given a boost by upbeat Chinese data.
A private gauge of manufacturing activity in China was at a 10-year high in November, data showed on Tuesday, which follows the official purchasing managers’ index for the sector on Monday, which had also beaten expectations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now