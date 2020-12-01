Markets

JSE faces upbeat Asian markets on Tuesday

Positive economic data out of China is helping support sentiment, with focus on Covid-19 and how the global economy is recovering

01 December 2020 - 07:28 Karl Gernetzky
A screen displays shares prices inside the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Picture: BLOOMBERG/AKIO KON
A screen displays shares prices inside the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Picture: BLOOMBERG/AKIO KON

The JSE faces sharply higher Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with the rand and locals stocks coming under some pressure on Monday amid month-end flows.

Earlier on Tuesday a private gauge of manufacturing activity in China was at a 10-year high in November, which follows the official purchasing managers’ index for the sector on Monday, which had also been above expectations.

In morning trade both the Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei were up 1.31%, while the Hang Seng had gained 0.89%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Tencent, had risen 2.66%.

Gold was up 0.47% to $1,785.28/oz, while platinum had firmed 2.14% to $983.12. Brent crude was 0.21% weaker at $47.56 a barrel.

The rand was 0.28% firmer at R15.40/$, having fallen 1.27% on Monday, the last day of November.

The rand also felt some pressure as markets are waiting for the two-day congressional testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes said in a note. That will provide some direction on stimulus and the US economy, she said.

Powell’s testimony begins later on Tuesday, but in prepared remarks, he had said the US economy remains damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, and its outlook was uncertain, Bloomberg reported.

The Absa manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for November is due later, with most economists expecting it to show a continued expansion of activity, though at a slower pace than in October.

Packaging group Nampak is due to release its results for the year to end-September later, saying in a recent trading update its loss had widened as a result of adverse trading conditions due to the pandemic, while it had written down its businesses in Angola and Nigeria by R4bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Standard Bank sees years of pain ahead

Long slog to get debt losses back on target, says CFO Arno Daehnke
Companies
8 hours ago

Comair to start flying again with a change of captain

Glenn Orsmond, a former joint-CEO with Wrenelle  Stander before the group ditched that model in 2019, is the new CEO
Companies
20 hours ago

‘Gordhan has no evidence that Moyane was captured’, says lawyer

Gordhan vs Moyane bout turns into a tug-of-war as lawyer Dali Mpofu accuses minister of using state capture narrative to protect himself
National
11 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: The five big lessons SA needs to learn from 2020

It is untenable when a finance minister lacks the full, vocal support of the president
Opinion
16 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Resetting business priorities as we rebuild the economy

While the climate has certainly changed for the better in recent years, a wariness persists to this day in some quarters
Opinion
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends best month on weak note
Markets
2.
JSE slips a little as investors eye the end of ...
Markets
3.
Market data — November 30 2020
Markets
4.
Gold set for worst month in four years
Markets
5.
WATCH: Global shares to cap record-breaking month
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.