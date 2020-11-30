Markets

WATCH: Global shares to cap record-breaking month

Investec Wealth and Investment chief investment strategist Chris Holdsworth talks to Michael Avery about global market trends

30 November 2020 - 16:02 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS PUTILOV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS PUTILOV

World shares look set to seal a record-busting month on a high as the prospect of a vaccine-driven global economic recovery in 2021 and yet more free money from central banks eclipsed concerns about the pandemic in the near-term.

The JSE all share index rose 2.5% last week, and is up almost 12% so far in November alone. Many European bourses are boasting their best month to date with France up 21% and Italy almost 26%. The MSCI measure of world stocks is up 13% for November so far, while the S&P 500 has climbed 11% to record peaks.

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment, about what to expect in the final month of 2020.

Oil slips on uncertainty around Opec+ talks

Brent tumbles, but vaccine hopes provide support and keep benchmarks on track for more than 20% rise in November
Global markets take stock of record month

The rush to risk has also benefited oil and industrial commodities while undermining safe-haven dollar and gold
Oil slips on investor jitters over Opec+ meeting to decide on output cuts

January Brent crude futures, February Brent contract and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January drop
Gold set for worst month in four years

Bullion is down 5.9% so far this month, its biggest monthly decline since November 2016
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand at best levels since March

Local stocks and the rand benefit as vaccine hopes propels world equities to their best month ever
