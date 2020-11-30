WATCH: Global shares to cap record-breaking month

World shares look set to seal a record-busting month on a high as the prospect of a vaccine-driven global economic recovery in 2021 and yet more free money from central banks eclipsed concerns about the pandemic in the near-term.

The JSE all share index rose 2.5% last week, and is up almost 12% so far in November alone. Many European bourses are boasting their best month to date with France up 21% and Italy almost 26%. The MSCI measure of world stocks is up 13% for November so far, while the S&P 500 has climbed 11% to record peaks.

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment, about what to expect in the final month of 2020.