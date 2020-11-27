Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Telkom
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
27 November 2020 - 09:53
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Telkom as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m choosing Telkom, you know Telkom is a company in transition, whereby mobile is offsetting the decline in their fixed line operating business.”
