WATCH: Stock pick — Telkom

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

27 November 2020 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Telkom as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m choosing Telkom, you know Telkom is a company in transition, whereby mobile is offsetting the decline in their fixed line operating business.”

SA braces for battle of the streaming giants

As new players join the online party, consumers of video streaming content are now spoilt for choice in SA
News & Fox
1 day ago

SA’s fashion industry is not taking Covid-19 lying down

The fashion and clothing industry will overcome the myriad challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
Opinion
3 days ago

Investment flows in — but is it the right sort?

Conference results show disconnect between financial and real economy flows
Business
5 days ago

A Telkom payday at last?

The company says talks to spin off its towers business are advanced. But how much, realistically, will a sale bring in?
Money & Investing
1 week ago

